Marble is a valuable resource you can find in My Time at Sandrock. You’ll need it for some of your more advanced projects leading up to you upgrading your workbench. You can locate Marble in several locations, and some of those places are better than others. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Marble in My Time at Sandrock.

Where to get Marble

You won’t have to worry about Marble until you unlock a Bronze Pickhammer. Without it, you won’t be able to break down to harvest the resource nodes it can drop from. After you’ve crafted your upgraded Pickhammer, a good reliable node you want to find will be Hard Rock. It looks different gravel in its shape, but you can typically find the two next to one another surrounding your Workshop in the desert. There’s a slight chance of obtaining one or two pieces of Marble from these locations if you’re lucky.

Another great way to obtain Marble is by searching in the desert and looking for Monuments. These resource nodes look like ancient ruins, and they don’t appear too often when you start a new day. You want to grab your Pickhammer and harvest them immediately if you see them. They have had the best yields of Marble that we’ve encountered, and they’re far better than the Hard Rock resource nodes.

Directly harvesting the resource appears to be the only method of finding Marble. Nothing in the Recycle breaks down and has the chance to drop it. Because it’s a more coveted resource, we recommend dedicating specific days to harvesting the Hard Rock and any Monuments you find nearby your Workshop.