Where to get Menagerie Weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

The Season of the Haunted brings back many surprise hits to Destiny 2, such as the Leviathan, as this structure attempts to connect to the Moon’s Pyramid. You’ll need to adventure onto this dangerous vessel to fight through the corruption and defeat the Nightmares awaiting you. Throughout the season, you’ll have the chance to earn Menagerie Weapons and add them to your collection. This guide covers where to get Menagerie Weapons in Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted.

Where to find Menagerie Weapons in Season of the Haunted

Before the arrival of the Season of the Haunted, Tom Farnsworth, senior design lead for Bungie, reveals the Menagerie Weapons will drop on the Derelict Leviathan, previously featured in the Season of the Opulent. This will likely be the weekly activity everyone can complete, which Farnsworth also shares will be available to free players, not only those who have the Season Pass.

FYI, in addition to Solar 3.0, free players have access to the Derelict Leviathan and can grind the Opulent weapons! Everyone has a reason to hop into the new season! — Tom Farnsworth (@tomfromtheweb) May 24, 2022

Menagerie weapons were initially available during the Season of Opulence through Opulent activities, which was Season 7 back in 2019. Destiny 2 has changed quite a bit since they were available. For those eager to grind them up again or obtain them for the first time, you’ll need to spend your time fighting your way through the Derelict Leviathan alongside a trusty Fireteam to have them drop during the Nightmare Containment activity.

The Season Pass becomes available when the Season of the Haunted releases. You can grab yours while you can, and you have until August 23 to participate in this activity before it’s over. You’ll have plenty of time to grind these weapons for the next few weeks.