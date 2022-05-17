Where to get Pepper in Genshin Impact

Pepper in Genshin Impact is a Cooking Ingredient item that is an important part of many recipes. Like real life, Pepper in the game adds an element of flavor to many dishes, making it an essential item to stockpile so you can make as many foods as possible. Pepper cannot be farmed in the overworld, and it also can’t be created or crafted. The only way to obtain Pepper is to purchase it from a variety of vendors.

The main hub or city in all continents all have a vendor that sells certain Cooking Ingredients, such as Salt. You can purchase Pepper from the vendor Aoi at Tsukumomono Groceries in Inazuma City, Blanche at the Mondstadt General Goods Store, and Dongsheng from Second Life in Liyue Harbor. Each purchase of Pepper will cost you only 80 Mora (70 with the discount), and you can buy up to 100 at a time. The shop restocks every day, so you can get plenty of Pepper while shopping.

Note: Each shop has an independent stock from each other, meaning you can actually purchase up to 300 Pepper a day! This should apply to other items in the grocery stores in the game, such as Salt, Onion, and Milk. Take advantage of this if you are planning on making a ton of food at once.

Tsukumomono Groceries Location

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Tsukumomono Groceries is located near the Teleport Waypoint above.

Mondstadt General Goods Store

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Mondstadt General Goods is located right in front of the Teleport Waypoint at the front of Mondstadt.

Second Life Location

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Second Life is located at the Teleport Waypoint at the south end of Liyue Harbor.

In-game Description

“Peppery. Cuts through oily flavors and excites the taste buds. Goes best on meat.”

Where to use Pepper in Genshin Impact

Pepper is a Cooking Ingredient used primarily in a multitude of different food dishes. It’s often used as a part of events as well, as a seasoning ingredient in the recent Spices from the West event.