Rubber is one of the more tricky resources to find in My Time at Sandrock. It only comes from a handful of places, and you won’t be able to find a lot of it. The ways to harvest Rubber can be tough, so we recommend splitting up your day of harvesting Rubber, breaking it down, and then working on multiple projects. You may need to dedicate a day to it if you need it for critical projects. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Rubber in My Time at Sandrock.

Where to get Rubber

One of the best ways to acquire Rubber is by finding Rubber Scraps. These drop off of junk piles and rubber junk piles outside the Salvage shop. You’ll need to have a weekly pass to access the area. These piles typically appear right before the lift, where you can head down to the ruins. There’s a chance you won’t find too many of these junk piles, so harvest what you can, and then bring them back to your Recycler to break down into Rubber.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Another way to find Rubber is by exploring The Breach. There’s a chance the robots or the chest inside this dungeon could contain Rubber, giving you a direct supply of it rather than having you break down any Rubber Scraps at your Recycler. Each level of The Breach takes fours out of your day, so make sure you want to invest the time at this location to find it.

While you’re roaming around town, you can pick up trash that’s citizens dropped. There’s a chance you could pick up some Rubber after cleaning up these locations, but we haven’t found it too often in town. The Salvage Yard and The Breach have been the best areas to find it regularly.