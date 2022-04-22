Where to get St. Trina’s Arrows in Elden Ring, and what they do

In Elden Ring, St. Trina’s Arrows have a powerful sleep effect, making them useful if you want to incapacitate any enemy from range, then close in to get some free melee hits while they sleep (or maybe just sneak past). But St. Trina’s Arrows are rare, and can’t be crafted. So, where can you get St. Trina’s Arrows?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Two merchants in the Lands Between sell Trina’s Arrows, but neither has unlimited stock. The first is the Nomadic Merchant north of the Fort Haight West Site of Grace in Limgrave, who has 10 Trina’s Arrows in stock and sells them for 160 Runes each. The other is the Nomadic Merchant in the Academy of Raya Lucaria, a short distance north of the South Raya Lucaria Gate Site of Grace. This merchant has 20 Trina’s Arrows in stock, also for 160 Runes each.

Related: How to get past the barrier in front of Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you don’t want to pay for your Trina’s Arrows, there are a few specific places you can find them. The first is on a corpse sitting in a hole in the wall of Stormveil Castle, close to the Rusty Key door. Pillage that corpse to get 10 Trina’s Arrows. Other than that, you can get Trina’s Arrows as item drops from Archers of Ordina, who occupy the rooftops of Ordina Liturgical Town on the northern edge of the Consecrated Snowfield.