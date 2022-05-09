The Beloved Idol is an item you can find in Salt and Sacrifice that will give your character several passive buffs. These buffs will augment your character, giving them a bonus during combat. You can carry it on your character without taking up a slot in your equipment, but finding it can be challenging. Here’s what you need to know about where to get the Beloved Idol in Salt and Sacrifice.

The Beloved Idol is an item you can find shortly after obtaining the Grappling Hook. To find the Grappling Hook, you’ll need to arrive at Ashbourne Village and proceed to the west. Next, head inside the Root-ceil Cavern and continue west until you reach the bottom, and then you want to go to the east. When you go through another passageway, you’ll enter the Greymoss Mire, where you’ll encounter the first boss, Uryks Necklace-of-Ears. You’ll need to defeat him before progressing forward.

Once Uryks has been defeated, you’ll be able to adventure further into the Greymoss Mire, and you’ll want to continue going east until another cave. This cave will not have a name, and as a drop-down, you’ll realize you won’t be able to jump back up, forcing you to continue downwards. When you reach the bottom, you’ll find a dead Inquisitor with a Grappling Hook.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now, with the Grappling Hook, go to the west and use it to reach the cliffs overhead. There, you’ll find a treasure chest tucked away into the wall, and when you open it, the Beloved Idol will be inside it.