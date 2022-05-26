Where to get Tin Ore in My Time at Sandrock

In My Time at Sandrock, it’s essential to ensure that you have the right resources to complete the commissions you’ve been given. Much like with My Time at Portia, if you’re looking to scale up in the level of the commissions that you’re doing, you’ll need to locate Tin. Tin is used with Copper to create Bronze items, weapons, and constructs.

Unlike Copper ore, you can’t gather Tin from the Recycler, which means the only valid way to collect your Tin Ore is the old-fashioned way. Ruin Diving. Though there are caves around the area, it isn’t possible to find Tin Ore in them; they seem only to contain Copper Ore deposits. Instead, you’ll have to go to the Eufaula Salvage Abandoned Ruins, which involves progressing through the main story until it unlocks.

Entering the Salvage Yard also means you’ll have to pay a weekly fee to access the Salvage Yard. The weekly price to access the Salvage Yard and the Ruins runs at 200 Gols, which can be made easily by completing low-level commissions or selling off items you’ve made or found. The first time you enter the Salvage area is free, as it’s part of the games tutorial and guidance system, but every week from there on out, you’ll have to pay to access it.

Once you have access to the Ruins, you’ll not be able to immediately access Tin Ore as it isn’t available on the first level. This means you’ll have to dig down through to the next areas to do so. To find hidden rooms in the Ruins, you’ll need to activate your Diving Goggles, bound by default to the “F” key, and look for the purple glowing orb. This will indicate the entrance area to the next hidden room and the next level. You’ll need to reach level 5 before you can find Tin Ore.

Alternatively, if you have the Gols to spend, you can purchase the ore from the Eufaula Salvage Store.