Where to plant wiretaps to monitor IO communications in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With the arrival of Week 5 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the Resistance questline now tasks players to get even closer to IO bases to plant wiretaps in hard-to-spot locations. Of course, this will result in you having to scramble for the exact right spots to place these devices in. Luckily, there are only three locations to travel to, all being fairly close to one another.

As shown above, these wiretaps should be set wherever you spot their holograms. The first will be next to the cellular tower on the west side of Command Cavern’s mountain. From there, you should travel to The Fortress, as the next wiretap can be placed directly in front of its massive mobile drill. On the opposite side of Loot Lake, the last device will then need to be dropped at an IO outpost, on the right side of its garage area.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Like previous weeks, this Resistance quest will grant you an additional 23,000 XP and led to another Device Uplink mission. However, there’s much more to Week 5 than just new Resistance quests. The latest update provides the debut of the powerful Ranger Shotgun and even allows players to unlock The Prowler skin at no cost.

