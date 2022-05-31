Where to purchase items from Vending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2

As Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 comes to an end, there are a handful of Bargain Bin quests that can net you a pretty solid chunk of XP if you’re still looking to complete your battle pass. One of these quests requires you to purchase three items from vending machines scattered around the island; here’s where to find them.

You can find vending machines at any of the below locations:

Greasy Grove

Tilted Towers

The Daily Bugle

The Joneses

Condo Canyon

Additionally, below is a map that has each of the aforementioned locations marked:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll need to make three purchases to complete this quest. Luckily, you can carry out all of your purchases at one vending machine. Just drop in on one of the marked locations, head to the vending machine, and purchase three items. If you want to save some bars, you can just purchase three packs of ammo to complete the quest.

Related: Where to open cash registers in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2

If you purchase a Rare weapon at a vending machine, not only will you make progress toward completing this quest, but you’ll also complete another Bargain Bin quest that requires you to purchase a weapon of Rare rarity or higher. You can effectively complete two quests at once, which will net you a nice 50,000 XP. Additionally, spending bars at vending machines will also help you with another Bargain Bin quest, which calls for you to spend large amounts of bars.

Before the current season comes to an end, there are also a handful of Resistance quests to complete in Fortnite, such as collecting fuel cells from Command Cavern. Also worth noting, the fan-favorite Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi recently dropped into the battle royale just a week before its season-ending event is set to kick off.