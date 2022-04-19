Where to recover a Data Drive from Daily Rubble in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 slowly adding new locations, players can expect its Resistance quests to take place at some of them. An instance of this is the quest that challenges you to go to Daily Rubble to grab a Data Drive with valuable information on it. It may sound like a simple chore, but you won’t find this location marked on the map.

The Daily Rubble landmark is actually the sunken IO Airship that once flew over The Daily Bugle. You can travel to its remains by either heading north of the islands or east of The Daily Bugle and The Ruins. As shown below, the Data Drive sits on the back of the ship, near its tail. You can simply get close to the device to interact with it and complete the quest. However, there’s also a collection of IO Chests on the right side of the ship you can open for a chance at top-tier loot.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Upon collecting the drive, The Imagined will hand you the next challenge in the questline and reward you with 23,000 XP — but there’s even better rewards tucked inside this update. Players can now take on the Prowler’s own set of quests to earn the character and his dedicated set of cosmetics. Better yet, the brand new Ranger Shotgun is available from all over the island.

