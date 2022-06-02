Where to redeem codes in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal, just like the last entry in the franchise, supports codes that can be redeemed in the options menu. Here’s how to redeem the codes you find and input them for in-game rewards.

Where to find the Redeem Code option in Diablo Immortal

The first thing to mention is that iOS players of Diablo Immortal are reportedly unable to redeem codes. This may be a rule from Apple that Activision has to abide by. We don’t know if or when the redeem code feature will be added to this version of the game as of the time of writing.

However, if you have the Android or PC version, you’ll all set. You can find the “Redeem Code” option by going to the main menu and finding the “Account” section. You can access the main menu by clicking the three-lined symbol on the top right and then clicking the gear symbol in the same area of the screen. Click or tap on the account section of the Settings menu to find “Redeem Code.” It’s under the Account name you’ve given yourself. By the way, you’ll need to create an account to make this work as you can’t do this as a guest. Click “Redeem” on the right hand side to start the process.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you can’t find this option and just booted up the game for the first time, it won’t be available to you just yet. You’ll need to complete the tutorial mission at the beginning of the game. Once you’ve been given a World Map from Deckard Cain and leave the church at the end of the mission, you’ll gain the ability to redeem codes.

Are there any codes you can use in Diablo Immortal?

As of the time of writing, there are no codes that have been provided by the publisher Activision-Blizzard. They will likely be used for promotions over the next few months and years as Diablo Immortal grows its player base. While you wait, you might want to invest in some in-game microtransactions like the Empowered Battle Pass.