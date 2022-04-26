Where to set up recon cameras to get info on the doomsday device in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 may have a major change coming in the near future, as the Resistance questline has revealed the enemy IO Forces are working on a doomsday device that could destroy part of the map. However, to better understand its power, the questline first tasks players with setting up recon cameras in Loot Lake to retrieve more information about the device. Here’s where to set these cameras down and earn thousands of XP for doing so.

You should begin this quest by traveling to the north side of Loot Lake. If you’re having trouble finding the location, it is the body of water that is set between The Fortress and Coney Crossroads in the middle of the map. As shown above, you may start to see holograms of these recon cameras placed around the lake. These holograms mark where you should interactive and plant each camera. You’ll then only need to plant three to complete the objective.

You can discover these recon camera locations marked and detailed below.

Recon Camera #1 : To find the first camera, walk along the right side of Loot Lake’s beach. North of the location’s stream, a hologram can be found sitting on the sand.

: To find the first camera, walk along the right side of Loot Lake’s beach. North of the location’s stream, a hologram can be found sitting on the sand. Recon Camera #2 : The next location will require that you go to the island at the center of Loot Lake. Once there, you can discover this camera on the south side, behind a blue shed.

: The next location will require that you go to the island at the center of Loot Lake. Once there, you can discover this camera on the south side, behind a blue shed. Recon Camera #3: Lastly, you’ll want to head to the IO outpost southeast of the lake. This hologram should be in front of the buildings, alongside a tree.

After you’ve visited each location, the quest will gift a handsome reward of 23,000 XP as well as another Uplink quest in Synapse Station.

