Where to steal and deliver IO credentials in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

In Week 6 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2’s Resistance questline, you’ll once again be tasked with challenges from individual members of the Seven faction in order to take down IO forces. This includes a “secret” mission from The Imagined who asks that you eliminate an IO soldier for their credentials and then deliver them near The Joneses. The quest will certainly take a handful of minutes to complete, but there is a massive reward awaiting those who are able complete it. Here’s how you can pull of this lengthy quest for The Imagined.

How to eliminate IO forces and steal their credentials

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first step in this two-part mission is to head to any IO-controlled location and defeat one of the faction’s soldiers. At the time of writing, these enemies can currently be found at Tilted Towers, The Fortress, Greasy Grove, and Command Cavern. However, we recommend going to the current battle location, as there are dozens to fight in the area. You can find these unique battles by heading to the red “X” that is marked on the in-game map.

Once just one IO soldier is defeated, their credentials should appear nearby for you to pick up. However, if you are eliminated before you complete the next step, the item will need to be found again in your next match.

Where to deliver IO credentials to The Imagined near The Joneses

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now, the trickiest part will be to find the small area outside The Joneses to drop off the credentials. This spot will be marked by a tiny square hologram that is hiding behind a tree and a few small bushes. As shown below, it is located to the left of the home in the center of The Joneses and near a pair of blue tents. After you’ve interact with the hologram, the card will be dropped off and you should earn 23,000 XP for each step completed in the quest.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

