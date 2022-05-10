Where to talk to Mancake, Bao Bros, and Lil Whip in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

During Week 8 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2’s Resistance questline, the Seven faction will task players with sending party invitations to NPCs Mancake, Bao Bros, and Lil Whip. Although it isn’t as action packed as previous quests, it is certainly a challenging hunt, as these characters are thousands of meters from one another. Here’s where to speak to these Resistance allies to get the party started.

Bao Bros location

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Bao Bros can be discovered near the center of Condo Canyon. He is most often found walking around the first floor of a restaurant just south of the location’s bridge. Once met, players can purchase a Flopper, Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, and Prop Disguise from Bao.

Lil Whip location

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Ironically enough, Lil Whip can be found within the two-story ice cream parlor in Coney Crossroads. The pink and purple building is directly across the street from Coney’s lone gas station. The character can lend players a Shield Keg, Sidearm Pistol, and a Prop Disguise in exchange for Gold.

Mancake location

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Similar to last season, Mancake is located within the Butter Barn restaurant southwest of Rocky Reels. However, he is now roaming behind a bar within the barn’s courtyard. Players can speak to Mancake to purchase Shockwave Grenades, a Pump Shotgun, and a Stinger SMG.

