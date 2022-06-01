Which class should I choose in Diablo Immortal? Answered

There are seven classes for you to pick from in Diablo Immortal. You can choose to become a Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, or a Wizard. Each comes with a unique set of abilities to pick from, giving you a unique experience. So which class should you choose in Diablo Immortal?

Which class should you pick?

It all comes down to playstyle and how you plan to use your character. You want to pick a Demon Hunter or a Wizard for those who prefer a ranged character. If you choose to be up close and face your foes in a straight fight, you can pick to play as a Barbarian, Crusader, Monk, or a Necromancer, who will also be summoning legions of the undead against anything you target. The types of attacks you use will also vary for each character. Necromancers and Wizards do magical damage, whereas the Barbarians, Demon Hunters, and Monks do physical damage. The Crusader does a mixture of both types.

You will have the chance to customize your class as you progress through the game, allowing your character to excel at specific gameplay encounters in Diablo Immortal. If you prefer to protect others, a Crusader will be able to serve as a helpful support. If you want to dive straight into combat, the Barbarian and Monk classes are excellent fighters. The Wizard and Necromancer are powerful spell weavers, although the Necromancer could prove more difficult for new players jumping into the Diablo Series.

If you’re playing Diablo for the first time, the Crusader, Monk, Barbarian, and Wizard could be excellent choices. The Demon Hunter and Necromancer might be a bit more advanced for those jumping into the series, but we’re not discouraging if you want to give them a try. When playing with others, try to determine how to best close any holes in your party, such as selecting a ranged charged or someone who excels at doing magical or physical damage.