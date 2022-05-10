Which class should you choose in Citizen Sleeper?

Citizen Sleeper puts you in the shoes of a titular Sleeper: an android just trying to survive on a space station. When the game begins, you’ll have your choice of class, but which should you choose? While you can upgrade your skills to get most perks by the end of the game anyway, you’ll still have to pick a class at the start. They all come with tradeoffs, so it’s a matter of what skills you want to focus on first. Here’s a look at each class and its respective pros and cons.

Machinist

The Machinist is focused on working on machines and using tools, but they aren’t so good at direct conflict. As such, this class starts with at +1 to Engineer and a -1 to Engage, meaning your manual labor will have better odds, while tackling problems head on will be less favorable. If you’re drawn to tasks like repair and fabrication, this is the class for you. Just note that some of the more social tasks will be trickier to complete. Engineer actions will also have a chance to reward you with Scrap thanks to your starting perk, and selling that is a good way to make money.

Operator

If Machinists are blue collar workers, then Operators are the techies. There’s a lot of hacking associated with several quests in Citizen Sleeper, so if that sounds like you’re thing, then you’ll probably want to play as an Operator. This class gets a +1 to Interface and a -1 to Endure. Interface skills are the aforementioned hacks, so you’ll have great odds there. Endure is the stat that affects heavy labor like shipyard work, so you’ll have a tougher time with that. The Operator’s starting perk also gives them a chance to earn money with a successful Interface task, which is a nice touch while hacking.

Extractor

Citizen Sleeper doesn’t have combat per se, but Extractors are the “strongest” class. They have a +1 to Endure and a -1 to Intuit — they’re strong, but not necessarily smart. Some of the more delicate situations will require a tougher dice roll from this class, but if you want to soldier through tough tasks like unloading at the shipyard for money, then it’s for you. The Extractor’s starting perk is also pretty different from the other two: it lets you spend a dice to recover energy at your home base. This comes in handy when you don’t have enough money for food.