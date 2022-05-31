Which gaming companies are featured during Summer Game Fest?

Summer Game Fest airs soon — the show kicks off on Thursday, June 9. It’s one of many 2022 summer gaming livestream events, and it has an awful lot of companies partnered up for its showcase.

Curious as to who’s being featured? Summer Game Fest proprietor Geoff Keighley recently shared the list on Twitter. The show “will feature events, activities, and updates for fans from more than 30 partners, with more to be announced,” he said. The list of companies, which will grow as we get closer to the air date, currently includes:

2K

Activision

Atlus

Bandai Namco

Bloober Team

Capcom

Coffee Stain

Deep Silver

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Dotemu

EA

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Frost Giant Studios

Humble Games

Level Infinite

Mediatonic

miHoYo

Netflix

PlayStation

Raw Fury

Samsung Gaming Hub

Sega

Square Enix

Skybound Games

Steam

Studio MDHR

Tribeca Festival

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox

Now to point out a few important things. First, “featured” doesn’t mean that everyone on this list is there to show off a new game. Many are likely just sponsors — Samsung is a prime candidate. Its Gaming Hub brings built-in GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and other services to its 2022 TV models. Likewise, odds are that Steam is sponsoring the show as a means for Valve to promote its best-selling Steam Deck. Xbox may be part of the actual show, but you should expect the big announcements to happen at its own Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, June 12.

That said, there’s plenty of room for speculation among the list of featured companies. Bloober Team stands out as one of the most intriguing, as the studio is rumored to be remaking Silent Hill 2. Level Infinite is the newest name on the list: Tencent announced the publishing brand at the tail end of 2021. Don’t Starve, Warhammer, Vampire: The Masquerade, and other franchises are under the Level Infinite banner now.