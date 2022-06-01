Which platforms will Sonic Frontiers be on? Answered

Sonic Frontiers is slated to launch in 2022, offering a new take on the Sonic formula. It is the first new 3D Sonic game since 2017’s Sonic Forces, which was universally panned. While the franchise has dabbled with large-scale environments in the past, Sonic Frontiers is the blue blur’s first real open-world game. If you’re interested, you’re likely wondering what systems you can play Sonic Frontiers on.

Sonic Frontiers platforms

Sonic Frontiers launches in late 2022 on all modern platforms. In addition to PC and current consoles, Sonic fans can also expect to play the game on the last-generation platforms of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Despite being a cross-gen release, the development team states that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are being leveraged to offer better visuals, as well as enhancements to gameplay elements. The nature of these enhancements remains unclear, but Sonic Frontiers promises to offer an open-zone experience. It sounds like an open-world experience devoid of any loading screens or obvious hallway-like transitions between different areas of the map.

This design makes sense on current-gen consoles, being more difficult to accomplish on last-gen systems. Perhaps instead of making alterations to environment geometry or layouts, it’s possible the team could opt to reduce Sonic’s overall movement speed on older platforms for more stable asset streaming.

Is Sonic Frontiers coming to Nintendo Switch?

Yes, Sonic Frontiers is also going to be available on Nintendo Switch. This should quell the concerns of players that might have expected otherwise given the game’s ambitious open-world design and a push toward realizing a more technically accomplished Sonic title.

Considering the current-generation Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 are a focus of Sonic Frontiers’ development, this could have led to the possible cancellation of a Switch port. Luckily for many, Nintendo’s hybrid console is still on the cards.