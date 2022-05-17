Which ship is best to upgrade first in Lost Ark? Answered

One important gameplay feature of Lost Ark is the ability to travel between different continents by sailing. Sailing isn’t just a method of transportation, however. There are events you can do on the ocean, such as co-op sailing events. You’ll also need sailing to reach different islands, and find treasure maps you get while playing the game. As a result, investing in a proper ship is important. There are only a limited amount of resources in the game to upgrade your ships, so it’s important to know which ship is best to upgrade first.

It’s important to consider all the facets of sailing in the game. Upgrade materials in the game have a cap, especially in the form of blueprints, so you’ll really need to consider carefully how many materials you want to throw onto a ship. If you invest in the wrong ship, you might be stuck with a suboptimal sailing setup.

Additionally, there are six different types of sailing hazards. These are environmental hazards that damage your ship as you travel across the ocean. These are Kelp Beds, Sandstorm Seas, Siren Seas, Cold Snap Seas, Tempest Seas, and Dead Waters. Each ship has a different amount of resistance for each respective hazard, with some specializing in one hazard over another. Ships also have different amounts of health, sailing speeds, and durability consumption. These are all factors to consider when deciding which ship is best to upgrade first in Lost Ark.

Overall, the best ship to upgrade first in Lost Ark is the Estoque ship. The Estoque ship has the best-balanced stats of all the ships, most, more importantly, it has equal resistances that are fairly high for all the hazards in the game. You might think the Estoque is the worst ship, as it’s the ship you unlock by default in the game. However, having balanced resistances will overall be the best while sailing.