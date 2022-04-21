Which weapons are leaving the Loot Pool in Seasons 17 and 18 of Destiny 2?

The heart and soul of Bungie’s MMO shooter Destiny 2 is its collection of gear for players to collect. Guardians old and new are always on the hunt for fancy weapons and armor, and with each new season of the game comes a refreshed selection of each.

To keep everyone informed about which weapons to focus on getting in the coming weeks and months, Bungie shared a list of some of the weapons that will be leaving the loot pool to make space for new ones. Players will have until the end of Season 16 to grab the following weapons:

Occluded Finality (sniper rifle, available from Iron Banner)

Finite Impactor (hand cannon, available from Iron Banner)

The Comedian (shotgun, available from Nightfall strikes)

Palindrome (hand cannon, available from Nightfall strikes)

Shayura’s Wrath (submachine gun, available from Trials of Osiris)

The Messenger (pulse rifle, available from Trials of Osiris)

Guardians can grab these guns from their respective activities until Season 17 begins on May 24. The update will introduce a new set of activity weapons to take their place, as well as weekly rotations for raids and dungeons and one of the refreshed Light subclasses.

Bungie also shared its tentative list of activity weapons set to rotate out of activities at the end of Season 17, though community manager dmg04 noted that this collection is subject to change.

Peacebond (sidearm, available from Iron Banner)

Archon’s Thunder (machine gun, available from Iron Banner)

PLUG ONE.1 (fusion rifle, available from Nightfall strikes)

The Hothead (rocket launcher, available from Nightfall strikes)

Eye of Sol (sniper rifle, available from Trials of Osiris)

The Summoner (auto rifle, available from Trials of Osiris)

Players can learn more about some of the extensive weapon changes set to arrive with Season 17 in the latest This Week at Bungie post.