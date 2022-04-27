Who are the Spring Cleanup featured program bosses in MLB The Show 22?

April 29 will see the end of the first MLB The Show 22 featured program, the Faces of the Franchise. Much like with the Inning programs that have been in past MLB The Show titles, a new time-limited program will go live in the place of Faces of the Franchise once it expires. The new program will be called Spring Cleanup. This program will see five new MLB The Show 22 bosses. But, Sony San Diego Studios is switching things up, as this new one is slated to last three weeks, as opposed to the four for the Faces of the Franchise. Oh, and we should mention that users will be able to select and add two of the five bosses to their squads, from the Spring Cleanup program.

So, which players will be bosses for the new Spring Cleanup program? Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

On April 26, San Diego Studios released the first player that will be a boss for the Spring Cleanup featured program. That player is former Orioles reliever Zack Britton. The card will be at 93 OVR.

Our first Boss for the upcoming Spring Cleanup Featured Program is the lefty, @zbritton! 😎 @Orioles



The rest of the Spring Cleanup bosses will be named and unveiled during the remainder of the week. This guide will be updated to reflect those additional announcements, before the Spring Cleanup program officially goes live on April 29.