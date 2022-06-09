Who are the voice actors in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? MW2 Voice Cast

The sequel to the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is releasing on October 28, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It will be a different iteration of the original Modern Warfare 2 game released in 2009, and it is also a reboot, not a remaster. Because it is a reboot, several new voice actors will be added to the series. This is the voice cast for the characters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 voice actors

Alejandro Vargas

Alejandro Vargas will be played by Alain Mesa, who has appeared in other video games. Mesa voiced Victor Garcia Gernandez in Forza Horizon 5, Serge Tores Perception, and has appeared in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Red Dead Redemption II.

John “Soap” MacTavish

“Soap” MacTavish will be played by Neil Ellice, who is reprising this role from his first appearance in it for the rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game. Ellice has also appeared in several other games and television, such as Loki, Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn, The Unknown, and Tour de Pharmacy.

John Price

Barry Sloane will be returning to the role of John Price, who played it in the previous rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Sloane has also appeared in several other pieces of television, such as Six, Longmire, Revenge, and The Bay.

Kyle “Gaz” Garrick

Kyle Garrick, also known as Gaz, will be played by Elliot Knight, who is returning to this role from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Knight has also appeared in Animal Kingdom, Titans, Showmance, Happy Accident, and How to Get Away with Murder.

Simon “Ghost” Riley

Simon Riley, commonly referred to as Ghost, will be played by Samuel Roukin. This will be the first time for Roukin to play this role. He has played in multiple television roles, such as Turn, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, A The Librarians, and Salem.

We will be updating this guide to feature more of the main characters appearing in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.