Who are the voice actors in Poppy Playtime, Chaper 2? Answered

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: Fly in a Web has released and it already has some players scared out of their minds. In fact, many players have already reported that they have had trouble sleeping after playing through the next chapter. The first chapter was scary enough, however, this one has taken it up a notch. There has to be voices behind those frightening characters. So here are all of the voice actors in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2.

To get started Nola Klop voices Poppy. Emily Frongillo is the narrator for the game. Zachery Preciado plays the interviewer named Avery. Robin Nelson voices Leith Pierre and Michael Kovach voices Rich the Scientist.

Finally, Elsie Lovelock voices Mommy Long Legs and Sean McLoughlin, who is actually behind the very popular YouTube channel Jacksepticeye, voices Marcus, the Playtime Co Employee.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: Fly in a Web has increased the fear levels to the max. If you need a few tips for your play through, we have you covered. It might be a little hard to play by yourself, but at least let us help you out with a few of our guides on the game. You might still be scared, but at least you did something.