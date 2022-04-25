Who is Newcastle in Apex Legends?

As always, another incoming season of Apex Legends marks the arrival of a new playable Legend. For Season 13: Savior, the battle royale will debut a seemingly defensive-minded character known as Newcastle. Although this is the latest Legend to be officially announced, longtime fans have actually known of this character and their true identity for years.

It was first revealed in Season 13’s launch trailer that never-before-seen Legend Newcastle is actually Jackson Williams, the brother of Bangalore. Jackson has been a prominent part of the game’s lore for quite some time, making several appearances in Apex Legends’ mini-series Stories of the Outlands as a former IMC soldier. However, it was recently believed the character had been killed off, as an EA blog post hinted that Jackson was lost in space after an attack on his and Bangalore’s airship.

Although it isn’t understood how he managed to make it out alive, the launch trailer did highlight Newcastle utilizing a collection of shields for defense and offensive attacks. But, this isn’t exactly new information. In late March, a massive Apex Legend leak detailed a collection of characters and their abilities that could soon debut in the game — with Newcastle being one of them. The leak went as far as claiming that the Season 13 Legend could be using these two shields in-game, as well as Passive move “Retrieve the Wounded,” allowing players to drag downed teammates.

Of course, there are much more fans are dying to know about Jackson, such as how he survived and why he now goes by the moniker Newcastle. Luckily, it may not be long until these questions are answered, as the next season will launch on May 10.