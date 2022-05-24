Who is Safiyah in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted?

In Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted sequence, a Nightmare reaches out and speaks with your Guardian during the starting mission. The voice is by Safiyah, and Zavala believes they were attempting to help them. Others who were listening believed it would be a trap. Safiyah may not be a name many Destiny 2 players recognize immediately. Here’s what you need to know about Safiyah in Destiny 2.

Who is Safiyah in the Season of the Haunted?

Safiyah is believed to be Zavala’s Nightmare. They are the first ones we encounter while exploring the Derelict Leviathan. Although it does lead us through most of the location, we have to leave shortly after promptly, hunted down by Unrelenting Nightmares. At this time, we don’t have any details about Safiyah or who they could be. We’ll likely learn more about them as we progress through the Season of the Haunted. She will probably have more information about her revealed as we work through the weekly activities.

All of the key characters in this Season appear to be haunted by a distinct character of their past. For example, Caiatl had the leader of the Red Legion, Dominus Ghaul, standing behind her before a cutscene fell to black. Likely, each central character, including Zavala, Crow, and Eris will have a Nightmare visiting them, and they will have to confront them. They will play an essential part in the upcoming Season as we progress through the Derelict Leviathan.

We’ll be updating this guide as we learn more about Safiyah.