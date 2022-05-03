The Guardian Games have returned to Destiny 2 for 2022. If you’re looking to compete for your Guardian class, you want to make sure you know who’s in the lead before the big announcement. In this article, we’re going to be keeping track of who is winning the Guardian Games 2022 in Destiny 2.

Who is winning the Guardian Games?

The competition for the Guardian Games has just begun. Because things have only just started, knowing who the winner is right now is too difficult to tell. We highly recommend all players begin completing activities and earn medals in their preferred Guardian class to score more points for their respective team.

Medallion scoring

You’ll be earning medallions to score points for your respective team this year. When you’re ready to deposit your medals before the end of the day, you’ll want to bring them to the Podium in the Tower. For every medallion you deposit for your team at the Podium, the more points your team will receive. You can earn medallions through Contender Cards and Platinum cards, with Contender Cards containing gold medals and Platinum cards granting your platinum medals.

There are two types of medallions you can earn during the event. You have low-tier medallions and high-tier medallions. To earn low-tier medals, you’ll want to complete Gambit, Vanguard Strikes, Quickplay Crucible matches, and Throne World activities. You need to complete higher-tier content for high-tier medallions, such as raids, dungeons, competition PvP events, and Seasonal activities, like PsiOps Battlegrounds on higher difficulties.

A new factor coming to Guardian Games 2022 is Strike Scoring. You need to play certain Training or Competitive playlists based on the day. There will be a Training playlist on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and there will be Competitive playlists on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Make sure to plan your play time accordingly with your Fireteam to earn the most medals for your Guardian team.