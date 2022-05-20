Why can’t I teleport in Lost Ark? Answered

The world of Arkesia is incredibly large, spanning nine populated continents that are separated from one another by vast seas. As Lost Ark players will find themselves constantly bouncing between the civilizations that house quest-giving NPCs and the objectives they pose to willing adventurers, equipping these players with some form of point-to-point transportation reduces the time spent on this process immensely.

However, convenience comes with its limits. Say, for example, a player wanders around the Origins of Stern submitting quests and visiting rapport NPCs. Amid all the non-player socialization, the player then remembers that they have important rapport correspondents to keep up with in Luterra Castle.

They reach for their world map, find East Luterra, and mouse over one of the city’s Triports toward which to teleport back. Only this time, the Triport has been grayed out and is unresponsive to their clicks. However, this issue isn’t a glitch but rather an intended mechanic.

Intercontinental teleportation: A Triport too far

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The range from which a player can teleport between a system of Triports is limited to two points within the same continent. In the case of the hypothetical adventurer trying to teleport from Stern to Luterra Castle, the continents of Arthetine and East Luterra are a few oceans apart, restricting this player from doing so.

While some may see this restriction as unnecessary padding to an already time-consuming gameplay loop, developer Smilegate has one key reason to implement this design choice — seafaring exploration. If players were allowed to warp freely around the game world, they would ignore sailing as a mechanic altogether. This absence of players would cause many of the sea’s cooperative island exploration challenges to be severely underpopulated, leaving completionists and explorers virtually alone in their efforts.

Working around Triport limitations

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If transportation between Arkesia’s continents becomes a genuine issue for the average player, the simplest solution would be the aforementioned sailing. Players can travel by ship from one continent’s port to that of the other, from which they can take a Triport to their destination. This process, while taking longer than a teleport would, can be mostly automated through the use of auto-routes.

Alternatively, if a player knows that they will be returning to a certain spot, they can set a Bifrost Point that they can immediately teleport to from anywhere on the map. Each usage of the Bifrost costs 1,000 silver, and a minimum hour-long cooldown follows every use, but the player can unlock up to three different Bifrost Points to place at locations of high traffic.