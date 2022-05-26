Why is my character passing out in My Time at Sandrock? Answered

My Time at Sandrock is a relaxing game with players exploring a post-apocalyptic world while fulfilling their duties as the town of Sandrock’s newest aspiring builder. This comes with a lot of responsibility, and it means that players need to complete requests and collect resources to do so. It also means that you’ll have to learn the various resource spawns and some basic recipes. This means that you will be running around a lot and swinging your tools around even more.

There’s plenty to see and do in My Time at Sandrock, between smashing rocks and fulfilling requests. However, players will have to juggle their resources carefully if they’re looking to optimize their production and stay on top of their game.

To collect those precious resources means you’ll be out mining and collecting most of the time, and while that’s fine, you’ll also be fighting against your biology. Players in My Time at Sandrock also have to consider their health and stamina. Sometimes though, even if you’re perfectly managing them, you’ll pass out.

Passing out from fatigue

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you stay up past 3 am in My Time at Sandrock, your character will automatically pass out. This is the game’s way of ensuring you can’t just constantly farm materials and resources. Your character will also suffer sleep penalties, and your appearance will actually change if you’re not careful enough, with dark raccoon-like circles forming under your eyes. These circles will cause concern from your fellow Sandrock citizens, and only sleeping early again will remove them for free; otherwise, you’ll have to apply a cream.

Passing out from medicine

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you’re looking to boost your relationship with the town’s anti-social doctor Fang, you’ll want to complete his medicine side-quest. Available every Wednesday and Friday, you’ll be able to choose one of three samples to drink. Sometimes it unlocks new potions and items for his shop, but you’ll end up on the floor passed out every now and then.