Why is Today’s Heardle Blocked? How to fix blocked Heardle song

If you’ve been playing Heardle every day so far, you may have seen something quite unusual when you logged into it today. Today’s Heardle track has been blocked by Soundcloud.

On the Heardle site, you will see a message that reads in part, “For some reason, today’s track is blocked on Soundcloud where you are. We’re really sorry, but it’s out of our control.” This implies that the track is region-locked due to copyright issues. Ironically, the artist behind today’s song is from the U.S., and the track itself was very popular back in the mid-1990s.

Unfortunately, the song can’t be unblocked if you log into Heardle on a different browser. The only way to fix the issue is to click “See Today’s Answer” and find that the track of the day is “Stay (I Missed You)” by Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories. You can enter the title of the song after seeing it if you want to maintain your streak. However, it’s best that you don’t share your result on social media or your group chat to make it fair for everyone.

We would say that another reason why the track was blocked on Heardle is that it’s locked behind a Soundcloud Go+ paywall, but we discovered that all the previous answers are locked behind that paywall as well. Oddly enough, not everyone has a Soundcloud Go+ account.