Wild Rift 3.2 APK and OBB download link for Android

Wild Rift 3.2 update has gone live now for both Android and iOS devices, and it brought plenty of new content, including a new champion, Wild Pass, events, accessories, changes to the ranked mode, and a lot more. The new Wild Pass has also commenced and will continue for another two months in the game.

In case you’re having a hard time updating Wild Rift to the 3.2 version, we’ve got you covered with its APK and OBB download link below.

How to download Wild Rift 3.2 update

Image via Riot Games

The size of League of Legends: Wild Rift APK and OBB combined is around 1.6 GB, and it requires approximately 3 GB of free space to get installed. So, make sure that you have enough space to download it.

Download the League of Legends: Wild Rift 3.2 update APK and OBB files on your device from the links mentioned above.

Locate these files and install the APK file and if you haven’t enabled the installation of apps from unknown sources, then do it by navigating to Settings > Safety, and privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources.

After the installation of APK file, move both the OBB files to Android > OBB > com.riotgames.league.wildrift

League of Legends: Wild Rift 3.2 is now installed completely, and if you want, you can now delete the APK file, but don’t delete the OBB (data) file of the game.

If you encounter the “Problem parsing the package” error during this process, we recommend redownloading the files and installing them again.

Speaking of the new content, the Wild Rift 3.2 version brings a new champion known as Ekko. Besides this, Riot Games has also introduced a new season for the Guild vs Guild, with some changes for this gameplay mode and much more.