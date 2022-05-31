Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 be on Steam?

For the past few years, Call of Duty games on PC have only been available through the Blizzard launcher. Blizzard and Activision merged in 2008, and 10 years later, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was the first in the franchise to skip Steam in 2018. That might be changing with Modern Warfare 2, leading fans to ask if the games are coming back to Valve’s digital store.

CharlieIntel, the Call of Duty wing of Dexerto, reported its find on Twitter. The account shared a screenshot of “artwork located at the bottom of [the Call of Duty franchise] page.” The image, which appears to be gone from Steam now, was the same as the Modern Warfare 2 key art, revealed alongside the return of Price, Soap, and the rest of Task Force 141. As @CharlieIntel points out, this does “[suggest] the franchise will return to Steam on PC,” but it is not confirmation. We still need the official word from Infinity Ward. In terms of the question of Call of Duty: Modern Ware 2 on Steam, there is no solid answer right now.

Breaking: #ModernWarfare2 artwork has shown up on Steam, suggesting the franchise will return to Steam on PC



Artwork located at the bottom of this page:



(via Reddit)

In any case, this is far from the first leak or slip-up around Modern Warfare 2. Details about the beta and different editions of the game were reportedly discovered in update files for Call of Duty: Vanguard. These include the standard game, a cross-generation bundle, and a Vault Edition with Battle Pass skips and a smattering of cosmetics and weapon blueprints. It also reportedly grants early access to the game’s beta, which is said to be held first on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Microsoft’s near-$70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would seemingly have an affect on all of these points, but we shouldn’t see any shifts in Call of Duty until after the deal closes in summer 2023. There is a question about the series becoming Xbox exclusive, but there’s no cause for concern right now.