Will Call of Duty: Warzone cosmetics and skins transfer to Warzone 2.0?

Call of Duty: Warzone has seen hundreds of cosmetics come to its marketplace due its cross-progression support of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare. That said, the franchise is now headed toward a fresh start with upcoming title Modern Warfare II only being tied to Warzone 2.0 later this year. In result, many fans have been left wondering whether the next battle royale will support the several skins, charms, and other goodies they purchased in the the original Warzone.

Can Warzone cosmetics be used in Warzone 2.0?

Developer Infinity Ward has confirmed that the upcoming Warzone 2.0 will not allow players to transfer or use any cosmetics obtained from the original game. This is mainly because Warzone 2.0 is being built around a new engine that will debut in Modern Warfare II this October. Due to this, the battle royale is said to soon hold “new Modern Warfare II content and systems with brand-new progression and inventories.” This may be devastating to those who’ve earned and spent countless amounts of COD Points over the last few years, but it is confirmed the original game will remain intact after the release of Warzone 2.0.

With Warzone 2.0 being tied to Modern Warfare II, players wanting a jump start on their cosmetic collection can earn in-game skins as soon as today. Those who pre-order the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition can nab the Red Team 141 Operator Pack and Ghost Legacy Pack at no additional cost. These packs include exclusive skins for Operators Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price, and also deliver 10 different weapon blueprints. Players can expect to use these in more than just battle royale modes, as Warzone 2.0 will also be bringing along the series’ very first sandbox mode.