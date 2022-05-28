As the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X continue to become more ingrained as the main gaming consoles of the current generation, you will see less support for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Owners that have not had the chance to upgrade yet may be disappointed, but this is a common thing that happens every generation. Sometimes, though, games will try their best to release on older hardware to reach a larger audience. Will Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Will Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed be on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Unfortunately for anyone looking to continue the Furon invasion on older consoles, Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed will not be released on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. These games are exclusively coming to their next-gen consoles and PC. According to Black Forest Assistant Creative Director Stefan Schmitz, this decision was made to allow the developers to place up to five times more objects on each level while expanding the older maps and making them look better. He says that this decision has made a better experience for both the developers and players.

While it may be disappointing to hear that a sequel to a game that was released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will not make its way to the older consoles, this is a common thing that happens as technology advances. While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can easily handle backward compatible titles, the same is not true for the older machines. If a last-generation version of Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed is ever announced, we will update this post. Still, we would recommend not getting your hopes up because it would probably take a lot of work to minimize the experience enough to run properly on those machines.