Will Diablo 4 be on consoles?

Diablo 4 is the highly anticipated sequel to 2012’s Diablo 3. While Diablo 3 sold well and has been supported with various ports ranging from its initial PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 conversions up to the Nintendo Switch, it’s not exactly a fan-favorite. Considering the tonal shift on display, hopefully Diablo 4 is more in line with what fans of the first two games expect.

With that said, the Diablo series has a history of coming to consoles at some point after an initial PC release. Can we expect the same rollout with Diablo 4 or has the situation changed?

Is Diablo 4 on consoles

Fortunately for console players, Diablo 4 is coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles in addition to the already expected PC version when it releases in 2023. The game even supports full crossplay between consoles and PC, which makes the act of grinding through the end-game even more enticing.

More about Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is centered around the loot hunt as you’d expectd, which means the end-game will play a larger role than the main campaign. Blizzard plans to support the game for several years with live events and additional content, just as it did with Diablo 3. While none of this is new for people familiar with the loot hunting RPG series, there is one major new twist with Diablo 4.

Past installments have been largely linear, with dedicated acts that allowed players some degree of freedom within a constrained environment. Diablo 4, on the other hand, will be open world. It is bringing back five classic classes including the Rogue, Barbarian, and even the Necromancer.

Diablo 4 also introduces a new skill tree, which is meant to force people into more diverse playstyles. According to Blizzard, it expects players to only have unlocked roughly 30-40% of the skill tree nodes by end-game. New stats are also being added in the form of Ancestral Power, Demonic Power, and Angelic Power.