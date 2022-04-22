Will F1 22 be available for the Nintendo Switch?

Formula 1 games are some of the most difficult, but rewarding titles that can be found in video games. Racing game developer Codemasters, which works on the official F1 game franchise, has done a rather strong job with the series of the past few years. F1 22 will be released worldwide this summer on a variety of platforms, but will the Nintendo Switch get a version? It’s been over 10 years since an F1 game released on a Nintendo console, but will that change for 2022?

We have an answer, so let’s get into the details.

As of right now, the answer is no. On April 21, EA Sports and Codemasters revealed the release date for F1 22, as well as available platforms. On launch, F1 22 will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. No Nintendo Switch version of the title was announced by EA and Codemasters.

It’s been a long time since an official Formula 1 game released on the Nintendo family of consoles. F1 2009 for the Wii was the last occasion that Codemasters released a game for a Nintendo platform, and it doesn’t appear that it will change for 2022, especially thanks to current-gen technology.