Will Fade come to Apex Legends on PC and consoles?

Before Apex Legends Mobile’s launch, developer Respawn Entertainment made the staggering announcement that the game would actually be home to some of the series’ incoming characters. Fans have now seen this plan in full action with the arrival of Fade, an offensive-focused legend whose speedy abilities thrive with Mobile’s gameplay. As strong as he may be, it begs the question, whether the masked hero will eventually land on PC and consoles.

Although the iOS and Android title is said to host “mobile-first” Legends, it is confirmed there are currently no plans to bring Fade to other platforms. The developer has emphasized that with Apex Legends Mobile being a separate product from its core iteration, the game will have its own original content, such as mobile-exclusive Legends, events, and modes.

Even if Fade doesn’t see the light of day on console and PC, it certainly won’t be for lack of a powerful moveset. The character is primarily known to have abilities centered around creating voids, similar to Wraith. However, Fade’s voids can either allow him to travel back to recently-visited locations or damage any nearby enemies. Beyond these attacks, players can even utilize his Passive for short speed boosts at the end of every slide.

So far, it is not understood whether new Legends that follow after Fade will also become Mobile-exclusive. Fans could likely know in the coming weeks, as Mobile’s first season, Primetime, is scheduled to end on June 13. This date also marks the expiration of the season’s Battle Pass and limited-time modes, so newcomers should act fast.

In the meantime, there are several other characters to get ahold of. Alongside Fade, Apex Legends Mobile features nine other Legends to experience in first and third-person. This includes the original eight characters from the core game, such as Bangalore, Pathfinder, and Caustic, while Octane has also found his way into the title.