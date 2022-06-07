Will FIFA 23 be available for the Nintendo Switch?

FIFA games have launched on the Nintendo Switch platforms for years. But over the past few titles, it has released under the “Legacy Edition” name. This term has traditionally been used by EA to refer to a game that is being released on an older platform and has next to no upgrades from its predecessors. This does beg an interesting question, especially with how sports games, and games in general, have handled the current and old-gen console balance: will FIFA 23 receive a version for the Nintendo Switch? It might seem like a silly question to some, but it really isn’t in this environment.

Is FIFA 23 coming to the Nintendo Switch?

As of now, we do not know the release date for FIFA 23, nor the platforms that the title will be released on come later this year.

For FIFA 22, the title released for both old and current-gen consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. However, it will be interesting to see how the title’s future will hold up going forward.

The Nintendo Switch is, by and large, an old-gen console and does not have the bells and whistles that the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X has. Based on precedent, it’s very fair to say at some point that developers, including EA, will at some point ditch making an old-gen version of each game, and instead opt to focus exclusively on the current generation.

Will EA Sports hit that point this year? It’s possible, but for reference, EA is still making a Madden 23 version for old-gen consoles. Some game developers have already ditched making a game for the old-gen versions, but EA is still very much active on that front. The only question, though, is whether another Legacy Edition of FIFA is on the horizon for 2022.