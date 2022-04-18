Will Madden 23 be available for the Nintendo Switch?

It’s that time of year again, as many football fans look forward to the start of the NFL season and the release of the yearly Madden game. Madden 23 will most likely release sometime during the summer of 2022, and much like the past two years, it should be available for both old and current-generation consoles. But what about the Nintendo Switch?

There has never been a Switch version of a Madden game. And in fact, a game from the iconic football franchise hasn’t gone live on a Nintendo console since 2012, with Madden 13 for the Wii and Wii U. Will that change for 2022? It’s hard to say at the moment.

Right now, we do not know if Madden 23 will be available for the Nintendo Switch. As of this writing, no information regarding platform availability has been made public regarding Madden 23. If EA does opt to release a Switch version of Madden, it would be a sharp change for EA Sports’ signature football franchise. It would be the first time a Madden game would be available for the Switch, and would be yet another sports game to be added to the Nintendo Switch library of available games.

It would be a pivot from its direction of the past if Electronic Arts releases a Nintendo Switch version of Madden 23. It is possible for sports games to get a release for that platform, if NBA 2K, FIFA, and MLB The Show are any indications.