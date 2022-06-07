Will Madden NFL 23 be on Game Pass? Answered

The next Madden football game is coming later this year, and it’ll launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. With Xbox consoles and PC on the list, you might be wondering if the new game will be available on Game Pass on those platforms. Considering even Sony’s MLB The Show has been seen on the service, it’s a fair question to ask.

Will Madden 23 be on Game Pass?

Unfortunately, the answer is no: Madden NFL 23 will not be coming to Game Pass on Xbox or PC. A banner ad from Xbox suggested it would be, but now we know that to be false. “This was an error in how Madden NFL 23 was displayed on Xbox.com and has since been corrected,” an EA spokesperson told GameSpot. “Madden NFL 23 will not be available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.”

When is the Madden 23 release date?

Madden NFL 23 might not be coming to Game Pass, but it’s still coming later this year. Its release date is August 19 on the aforementioned platforms. Anyone hoping to take the game on the go should also note that a Nintendo Switch version is not currently planned. John Madden himself will grace the cover of this year’s game, a fitting way to honor the man after he passed away at the tail end of 2021.

What new features are in Madden 23?

The big addition to this year’s game is Fieldsense, though it’s only available in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. The goal of Fieldsense is to deliver more realistic physics during plays, and it features four key pillars. Those include over 3,500 new hit animations, more control over the cut of a turn, skilled-based passing, and a new evade mechanic that comes into play when wide receivers go up against defensive backs.