Will new Activision Blizzard games be Xbox exclusives? Answered

At the start of the year, Microsoft announced that it was set to acquire Activision Blizzard. The news was huge, and it led to a lot of questions. Namely, would Activision Blizzard games suddenly become Xbox-only titles?

There’s no cause for concern for existing titles though. Microsoft already said that popular Activision Blizzard titles will continue to come to PlayStation and Nintendo platforms “beyond the existing agreement.” Fans of Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Starcraft, and other franchises can relax for the time being.

Will new Activision Blizzard games be exclusive?

Those statements generally applied to existing games and projects already under contract — future titles are a different story. During a media briefing (via GameSpot), Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty stated the team’s philosophy. “If we acquire a game that comes with a big community across a number of platforms, the last thing we want to do is take something away,” Booty explained. “If anything, we feel that it’s our job to be caretakers and nurture that community, not to cut it up into pieces and try to take some of it away.” Booty’s statement echoed what the company previously said about honoring existing agreements. GM for programming and events Tina Summerford then added that some games will indeed become Xbox exclusives. So that’s the answer: some Activision Blizzard games will be Xbox exclusives in the future.

Will new Activision Blizzard games be on Game Pass?

Yes, this has been a goal for Xbox since the beginning. It was only a few short days after the acquisition announcement that Xbox boss Phil Spencer said the team “will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.” That statement applies to both current and future releases. This has been the case for all of Xbox’s acquisitions, as evidenced by Bethesda making Starfield an exclusive on Xbox Series X/S and PC, with a day-one Game Pass launch.