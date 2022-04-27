Will Overwatch 1 skins transfer to Overwatch 2? Answered

While they only are cosmetic changes, every Overwatch player loves the variety of skins offered for your favorite heroes. Even if you get a legendary rarity for a character you hardly ever play, it is exciting to equip that cosmetic in your hero gallery. With there being so many skins you could have unlocked in the first Overwatch, will they transfer over to Overwatch 2 with you?

Like many other aspects of the first Overwatch, all of your unlocked skins and other cosmetics will be automatically available for you in Overwatch 2. You can choose between first and second game skins, emotes, voice lines, and more at any time. Additionally, you will also be able to unlock older cosmetics that you have not obtained yet if they are currently available.

As of this writing, we do not know if the seasonal events will be held on schedule like they always have been to this point, but even if they go in a different direction, we imagine that you will be able to get the skins in other ways. Whether that is through unlocking them with an in-game currency or other means, we speculate that would happen.