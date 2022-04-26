Will Overwatch 2 be free-to-play? Answered

Many successful multiplayer games have adopted free-to-play models. While you can play these titles without putting any money up, there is always some form of microtransaction that is trying to be pushed your way. Most free-to-play games on a console or PC include loot boxes filled with cosmetics. The first Overwatch never had this model but still sold loot boxes. Will Overwatch 2 be free-to-play?

Related: Is Overwatch 2 a full sequel, and will it be a separate purchase?

At least as of this writing, the Overwatch 2 developers have not announced any plans to make Overwatch 2 free-to-play, but this has a bit of an odd situation from other games. For starters, if you already own the first Overwatch, you will have access to all Overwatch 2 PvP content for free. This includes new heroes, changes, maps, and that stuff; you just won’t have the PvE content with the story, Hero Missions, and upgraded engine.

Some people have been lobbying Overwatch to go free-to-play for a long time, but the one-time price to get all future PvP content is pretty nice in our eyes. Of course, Blizzard Entertainment could announce a change in how they look at their game at any time, so this is subject to change, especially while we wait for the full game to release in the future.