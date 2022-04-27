Will Overwatch 2 have crossplay and cross-progression?

As more time goes by, crossplay and cross-progression continue to become more prevalent in video games. It’s a simple idea that may be more complicated on the development side of things, but it’s very consumer-friendly. It’s great for more games to allow friends to play together regardless of what platform they own, and if you swap platforms, everything you have unlocked comes with you. While we do not know when Overwatch 2 will be coming out, will the hero shooter sequel feature crossplay or cross-progression?

Overwatch 2 will have crossplay functionality, so you can play with your friends on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, or Xbox when it releases. You will just need to link your Battle.net account to be able to play with friends on other platforms. Console players can play with each other in any game mode, but PC players will not be able to play with console players in Competitive Mode because of the advantage they have playing with a mouse and keyboard.

As for cross-progression, we do not know at the time of this writing if the cosmetic items and stats you earn in Overwatch 2 will carry between platforms as you play. That is not currently the case in the first Overwatch, but that could change with the sequel. We will update this post when we know more.