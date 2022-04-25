The Overwatch 2 PvP beta will give everyone who joins the game an opportunity to check out before it officially releases. The beta will not be a final product, and it will evolve well after the public goes through the beta. While you play the game, you’ll make some progress on your account. However, will Overwatch 2 PvP beta progress carry over to the full game?

We can confirm that your progress during the Overwatch 2 PvP beta will not carry over into the full game. Because Overwatch 2 is consistently evolving behind the scenes, you can expect none of your progression to come with you when it goes live. This might change in future betas as we get closer to the official release date, but for the Overwatch 2 PvP beta happening from April 26 to May 17, nothing will come with you or stick to your account.

Luckily, you have a reasonable amount of time to try the game. The beta begins sometime on April 26, and the start time will vary based on when you receive the email invitation to start downloading the game. After that, you’ll have until May 17 to play.

There will be future PvP betas for Overwatch 2 for console players. Also, given the name, we can expect betas that focus on the upcoming PvE aspects of the game, although those may release alongside other PvP betas. If you’re hoping to earn specific skins for your favorite heroes, you’ll want to wait to focus on those for the official release of Overwatch 2.