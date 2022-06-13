Will Persona 5 Royal be on PS5? Answered

Following the 2022 Microsoft and Bethesda Showcase, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable were announced for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. This was shocking not only because it marked the introduction of the series on Xbox — there were also no mentions of PlayStation ports on Atlus’ social media accounts following the Microsoft press conference.

With all of that said, is there a chance any of the recent Persona games could come to PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5?

Is Persona 5 Royal coming to PS5

Fortunately, Atlus has since confirmed that Persona 5 Royal is making an appearance on PlayStation 5 in addition to the already announced PC and Xbox versions. This new conversion will include all of the post-launch DLC, which mostly consisted of costumes and a few item sets. As of the time of writing, no PS4 version has been announced.

Persona 5 Royal is an enhanced version of Persona 5, including additional content such as a new story arc, social links, rebalanced mechanics, and even a revamp of the optional Mementos dungeon.

Are Persona 3 and Persona 4 coming to PS5

Longtime fans will be happy to learn that Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are also coming to PS5. Just like with Persona 5 Royal, Atlus has not announced a PS4 version of either of these games. The new conversions of Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will officially include Spanish, German, Italian, and French text for the first time.

Persona 4 Golden is similar to Persona 5 Royal in that it is an expanded version of the original title, featuring new content and adjustments to existing mechanics. Persona 3 Portable isn’t exactly a definitive version of Persona 3, however. It introduces an optional female protagonist path along with the ability to directly control your party for the first time. Unfortunately, Persona 3 Portable also removes the exploration of the real world along with its story being communicated in a visual novel format, unlike the more traditional cutscenes of Persona 3 or Persona 3 FES.