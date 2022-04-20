Will progress from the Tower of Fantasy closed beta test carry over to the final game?

The Tower of Fantasy closed beta test allows players to get into the game and try it out early. This is perfect for the developers because they get to see how the game performs with an influx of new fans, while fans benefit from an early look at a game they’re excited about. However, it’s worth knowing if all that progress you make will be available in the final product. This guide explains if your progress in the closed beta test carries over to the release version of the game.

Can you transfer progress from the closed beta test?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Your progress in the Tower of Fantasy closed beta test won’t carry over to the final game. Developer Hotta Studios have confirmed this. While it’s unclear why progress can’t carry over, it’s likely something to do with the game’s unfinished state in the closed beta test and those who participated having an unfair advantage on day one.

Tower of Fantasy is an MMO, so progression is a vital part of the experience. Any players who manage to grind out most of the available levels in the closed beta test will have an unfair advantage over others on release day, but they’ll also miss out on the game’s final version. If you complete most of the story in the closed beta test, you probably won’t go back to experience the version that’s been cleansed of most bugs and has a full roster of voice actors for the cast. The developer ensures that everyone experiences the game as intended by preventing progress from carrying across.