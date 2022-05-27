Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on PS4 or Xbox One?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to the 2019 hit Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and it will continue the journey of Cal Kestis as he remains on the run from the Galactic Empire. If you’re looking to pick up Cal’s new adventure when it drops in 2023, however, you’ll need to secure yourself either a PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or a powerful gaming PC, as Respawn has confirmed that the game will not be available on PS4 or Xbox One.

In a press release, Respawn and EA announced that the game was being built for the current generation of consoles — PS5 and the Xbox Series systems — and game director Stig Asmussen provided a bit of clarity as to why that is.

“We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times,” the director said.

Experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey. #StarWarsJediSurvivor – Coming 2023. pic.twitter.com/ti5KIPSph5 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 27, 2022

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn’t the only big-budget game ditching last-gen for newer hardware. WB Games announced in May that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Gotham Knights were cancelled, meaning the game will now only launch on current-gen hardware alongside its PC release. Additionally, Supermassive Games, the studio behind Until Dawn and The Quarry, seems to be transitioning toward developing primarily on current-gen consoles, based on a job listing.

The game’s title, as well as its release window and generational exclusivity, were all previously leaked in early 2022. Prior to this, the game’s existence was announced as part of a multi-game deal between EA and Lucasfilm Games. In addition to Survivor, EA and Respawn are also working on a first-person shooter and a strategy game, both of which will be set in the Star Wars universe.