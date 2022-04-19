Wordle 304 Answer (April 19) – What is Today’s Wordle Word?
Each day brings a new challenge for Wordle players, where they have to guess the Word of the Day, which is an English word containing five letters. Players have six tries daily to figure out the word, and after each guess, the letters will be highlighted in certain colors based on how close you are to the correct answer.
A new Wordle becomes available at midnight local time and the daily answer is the same for all the players across the world. If you haven’t succeeded in figuring out today’s solution yet, you can have a look at the answer below.
Wordle Puzzle Answers
- Wordle 304 Answers (April 19) — FOYER
You can also solve previous puzzles via the Wordle archives prepared by different websites, with one coming from Devang Thakkar. We have also listed the answers for the past few puzzles if you wish to have more than one brainstorming session a day.
- Wordle 303 Answers (April 18) — FLAIR
- Wordle 302 Answers (April 17) — AMPLE
- Wordle 301 Answer (April 16) — CHEEK
- Wordle 300 Answer (April 15) — SHAME
- Wordle 299 Answer (April 14) — MINCE
- Wordle 298 Answer (April 13) — CHUNK
- Wordle 297 Answer (April 12) — ROYAL
- Wordle 296 Answer (April 11) — SQUAD
- Wordle 295 Answer (April 10) — BLACK
- Wordle 294 Answer (April 9) — STAIR
- Wordle 293 Answer (April 8) — SCARE
- Wordle 292 Answer (April 7) — FORAY
We will be updating this guide with daily answers as soon as a new Wordle gets available, so make sure to bookmark this page to get your hands on the daily solutions quickly.