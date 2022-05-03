5 best ways to earn Mora in Genshin Impact

Mora is a highly valuable currency in Genshin Impact that’s used to make tons of transactions in the game. You’ll need tons of Mora to level up your characters, weapons, and talents. Many of these actions are highly expensive, and you might find yourself running out of Mora extremely fast. However, there are plenty of ways to make Mora in the game, and this guide will go over the best ways to do so.

Leyline Crops

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Leylines Crops are activatable battles found across the world of Teyvat. There are two types of Leyline Crops — one gold, and one blue. Blue Leylines drop EXP books, while gold Leylines drop Mora. Find gold Leyline Crops around the world map, beat the fight, and then claim the reward. You’ll need 20 Resin to claim a reward and earn a sizable Mora reward.

You can do these crops as many times as you want providing you have the resin. If you run out of resin, you can get more and continue to earn Mora.

Questing

Screenshot by DoubleXP

An underrated way to make lots of Mora is by simply playing the game and doing the quests! Quests often give tons of Mora, so it’s important to do each one if you need some more cash. Some quests give more Mora than the other, but it’s important to do everything you can so these rewards do not go to waste.

Archon Quests, Side Quests, and Story Quests all provide a sizable amount of gold, so it’s important not to neglect a certain quest either.

Wishing & Paimon’s Bargains

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you wish in Genshin Impact to summon a character or weapon, you’ll also get a currency down as Stardust. You can spend Stardust in Paimon’s Bargains shop in the Stardust Exchange section and earn a sizable amount of Mora that way.

You can get an unlimited amount of Mora this way, but you are limited by the amount of Stardust you can earn. Even free-to-play players, however, can earn a good amount of Stardust through Wishing, and this is a good way to spend it.

Spiral Abyss

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Spiral Abyss is a special instance in Genshin Impact, often considered to be the endgame of the game. These fights are the hardest in the game, but you are rewarded with a lot of Mora for completing the dungeons to the end.

You can get 240,000 Mora every couple of weeks as the Spiral Abyss resets, in addition to 480,000 Mora for defeating the first eight floors.

Events

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Every update features tons of events for Genshin Impact, and there’s almost always an event going on. Events are some of the most reliable ways to get not just Mora, but EXP books, materials, and Primogems.

Be sure to check the Event Menu to see which events are currently in circulation. Any events you miss are just wasted rewards, so be sure to complete everything you can.