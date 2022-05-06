Yakuza 0 Pocket Circuit best builds

Yakuza 0, like every game in the series, is full of mini-games, and none of them can be as difficult as the Pocket Circuit Racing, a mini-game that has you building and kitting out RC cars to compete against others in a race.

To unlock this mini-game, you will have to go to Shichifuku Street West to find the Pocket Circuit Stadium. If you talk to the Pocket Circuit Fighter, he will give you The Fighter’s Successor Substory. Accepting that will open up the stadium for you, and the Fighter will give you the Golem Tiger, your first RC car.

You won’t have to complete this Substory to enter tournaments, but we highly recommend doing so as it will unlock additional parts for you to use. You will also need to buy more parts as you progress from the Pocket Circuit Parts Shop, West Park weapons dealer, the Ebis Pawn Shop, and Don Quijote.

Now, in terms of each individual circuit, we have each one here, broken down by what to expect from it and what parts we recommend you use. However, these races have randomized elements to them as well, meaning that you won’t win just by using the parts we, and most of the game’s community, recommend. Be prepared to lose a few times even if you have the ideal build, but always try again until you win and can move on.

Introductory Race (recommended parts)

Tires: Soft – Get these from Don Quijote

Soft – Get these from Don Quijote Frame: Balanced – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter

Balanced – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears: Balanced – Get these from the Parts Shop

Balanced – Get these from the Parts Shop Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote

High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension : None

: None Bumper: None

Little Racer Cup (recommended parts)

Tires: Low Profile – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Low Profile – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter

Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter Battery: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter

Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter Suspension : None

: None Bumper: None

Rookies’ Race (recommended parts)

Tires: Soft Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Soft Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote

High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension : None

: None Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn

Beginner Cup (recommended parts)

Tires: Spiked Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Spiked Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Speed Plus – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Speed Plus – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: Speed Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Speed Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Gears: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote

High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension : Light – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

: Light – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Bumper: None

Amateur Cup (recommended parts)

Tires: Extra Spiked – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Extra Spiked – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Extra Metal – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Extra Metal – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: Extra Speed – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Extra Speed – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Gears: Extra Balanced – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Extra Balanced – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter

Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter Suspension : None

: None Bumper: None

Standard Cup (recommended parts)

Tires: Super Slick – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Super Slick – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Extra Metal – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Extra Metal – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: Extra Speed – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Extra Speed – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Gears: Extra Balanced – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Extra Balanced – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote

High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote Stabilizer: Side Stabilizer – Get this from Kamuro Dealer after completing Substory #8 (Password Protected)

Side Stabilizer – Get this from Kamuro Dealer after completing Substory #8 (Password Protected) Suspension : None

: None Bumper: None

Intermediate Cup (recommended parts)

Tires: Super Slick – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Super Slick – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Super Rocket – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Super Rocket – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Motor: Super Speed – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Super Speed – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Gears: Boost Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Boost Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote

High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension: Medium – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Medium – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Bumper: None

Advanced Cup (recommended parts)

Tires: Super Slick – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Super Slick – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Super Rocket – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Super Rocket – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Motor: Super Speed – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Super Speed – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Gears: Boost Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Boost Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote

High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension: Medium – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Medium – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Bumper: None

Pro-Am Race (recommended parts)

Tires: Extra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Extra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears: Godspeed – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Godspeed – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter

Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter Suspension: None

None Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn

Elite Cup (recommended parts)

Tires: Ultra Slick – Win the Champion Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Ultra Slick – Win the Champion Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Ultra Speed – Win the Champion Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Ultra Speed – Win the Champion Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears: Super Balanced – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Super Balanced – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote

High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)

Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor) Bumper: None

Expert Cup (recommended parts)

Tires: Super Soft – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Super Soft – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Super Balanced – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Super Balanced – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears: Godspeed Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Godspeed Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote

High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension: None

None Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn

Master Cup (recommended parts)

Tires: Ultra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Ultra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears: Ultra Boost – Win the King of Speed Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Ultra Boost – Win the King of Speed Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter

Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter Suspension: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)

Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor) Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn

Champion Cup (recommended parts)

Tires: Super Low – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Super Low – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Super Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Super Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears: Godspeed Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Godspeed Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter

Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter Suspension: None

None Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn

2005 King of Speed Cup (recommended parts)

Tires: Ultra Slim – Win the Champion Cup Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Ultra Slim – Win the Champion Cup Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears: Extra Godspeed – Win the Champion Cup Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Extra Godspeed – Win the Champion Cup Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote

High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)

Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor) Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn

Substory #36 – I am Kazuma-kun (recommended parts)

Tires : Slick – Get these from the Pocket Circuit Fighter

: Slick – Get these from the Pocket Circuit Fighter Frame : Balanced – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter

: Balanced – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter Motor : High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears : Balanced – Get these from the Parts Shop

: Balanced – Get these from the Parts Shop Battery : High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote

: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension : None

: None Bumper: None

Substory #37 – The Rocky Road of Romance (recommended parts)

Tires : Slim Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

: Slim Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame : Balanced – Get Circuit Fighter

: Balanced – Get Circuit Fighter Motor : High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears : Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery : High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote

: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension : None

: None Bumper: None

Substory #38 – Gift of Love (recommended parts)

Tires : Soft Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

: Soft Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame : Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Motor : High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears : Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery : High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote

: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension : None

: None Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn

Substory #39 – Suspicion of Perversion (recommended parts)

Tires : Extra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop

: Extra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame : Extra Balanced – Win the Rookies’ Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop

: Extra Balanced – Win the Rookies’ Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop Motor : High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears : Boost – Complete Substory #38 (Gift of Love) to get these as a reward

: Boost – Complete Substory #38 (Gift of Love) to get these as a reward Battery : High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote

: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension : None

: None Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn

Substory #40 – The Prodigious Racer (recommended parts)

Tires : Super Low Profile – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

: Super Low Profile – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame : Super Balanced – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

: Super Balanced – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor : High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears : Godspeed Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

: Godspeed Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery : High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote

: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension : None

: None Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn

Substory #41 – The Woman they Call Professor (recommended parts)

Tires : Super Spiked – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

: Super Spiked – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame : Super Balanced – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

: Super Balanced – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor : High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears : Godspeed Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

: Godspeed Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery : High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote

: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension : None

: None Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn

Substory #42 – The Greatest Glory (recommended parts)

Tires: Ultra Slim – Win the Champion Cup Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Frame: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Motor: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

Gears: Extra Godspeed – Win the Champion Cup Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Battery: High Capcity – Get this from Don Quijote

Suspension: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)

Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn

Substory #43 – The Fighter’s Crown (recommended parts)

Tires : Ultra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

: Ultra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame : Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor : Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears : Super Boost – Win the Champion Cup Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

: Super Boost – Win the Champion Cup Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery : High Capcity – Get this from Don Quijote

: High Capcity – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension : Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)

: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor) Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn

Substory #50 – Searching for the Present (recommended parts)

Tires: Ultra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Ultra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor : Ultra High Torque – High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

: Ultra High Torque – High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears: Ultra Boost – Win the King of Speed Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Ultra Boost – Win the King of Speed Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote

High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension: Light – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Light – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Bumper: None

Stabilizer: Side Stabilizer – Get this from Kamuro Dealer after completing Substory #8 (Password Protected)

Substory #56 Race 1 – The Fighter’s Successor – Hideki-Kun (recommended parts)

Tires: Soft – Get these from Don Quijote

Soft – Get these from Don Quijote Frame: Rocket Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Rocket Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears: Regular Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Regular Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote

High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension : None

: None Bumper: None

Substory #56 Race 2 – The Fighter’s Successor – Pocket Circuit Fighter (recommended parts)

Tires: Soft – Get these from Don Quijote

Soft – Get these from Don Quijote Frame: Rocket Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Rocket Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears: Regular Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Regular Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote

High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension: None

Bumper: None

Substory #56 Race 3 – The Fighter’s Successor – Takuma-kun (recommended parts)

Tires: Ultra Low Profile – Get as a random drop from Dream Machines

Ultra Low Profile – Get as a random drop from Dream Machines Frame: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears: Ultra Boost – Win the King of Speed Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Ultra Boost – Win the King of Speed Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote

High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension : Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)

: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor) Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn

Majima secret encounter #1 – Guard Dog of the Circuit (recommended parts)

Tires: Slim Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Slim Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Speed Plus – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Speed Plus – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: Speed Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Speed Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Gears: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter

Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter Suspension : None

: None Bumper: None

Majima secret encounter #2 – Vicious Dog of the Circuit (recommended parts)

Tires: Ultra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Ultra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop Frame: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop

Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop Motor: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer

Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer Gears: Ultra Boost – Win the King of Speed Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop

Ultra Boost – Win the King of Speed Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote

High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote Suspension : Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)

: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor) Bumper: None

Majima secret encounter #3 – Mad Dog of the Circuit (recommended parts)