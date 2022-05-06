Yakuza 0 Pocket Circuit best builds
Give yourself the advantage in all of Yakuza 0’s Pocket Circuit races.
Yakuza 0, like every game in the series, is full of mini-games, and none of them can be as difficult as the Pocket Circuit Racing, a mini-game that has you building and kitting out RC cars to compete against others in a race.
To unlock this mini-game, you will have to go to Shichifuku Street West to find the Pocket Circuit Stadium. If you talk to the Pocket Circuit Fighter, he will give you The Fighter’s Successor Substory. Accepting that will open up the stadium for you, and the Fighter will give you the Golem Tiger, your first RC car.
You won’t have to complete this Substory to enter tournaments, but we highly recommend doing so as it will unlock additional parts for you to use. You will also need to buy more parts as you progress from the Pocket Circuit Parts Shop, West Park weapons dealer, the Ebis Pawn Shop, and Don Quijote.
Now, in terms of each individual circuit, we have each one here, broken down by what to expect from it and what parts we recommend you use. However, these races have randomized elements to them as well, meaning that you won’t win just by using the parts we, and most of the game’s community, recommend. Be prepared to lose a few times even if you have the ideal build, but always try again until you win and can move on.
Introductory Race (recommended parts)
- Tires: Soft – Get these from Don Quijote
- Frame: Balanced – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter
- Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Balanced – Get these from the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: None
Little Racer Cup (recommended parts)
- Tires: Low Profile – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter
- Battery: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: None
Rookies’ Race (recommended parts)
- Tires: Soft Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn
Beginner Cup (recommended parts)
- Tires: Spiked Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Speed Plus – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: Speed Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Gears: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: Light – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Bumper: None
Amateur Cup (recommended parts)
- Tires: Extra Spiked – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Extra Metal – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: Extra Speed – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Gears: Extra Balanced – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: None
Standard Cup (recommended parts)
- Tires: Super Slick – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Extra Metal – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: Extra Speed – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Gears: Extra Balanced – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote
- Stabilizer: Side Stabilizer – Get this from Kamuro Dealer after completing Substory #8 (Password Protected)
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: None
Intermediate Cup (recommended parts)
- Tires: Super Slick – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Super Rocket – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Motor: Super Speed – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Gears: Boost Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: Medium – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Bumper: None
Advanced Cup (recommended parts)
- Tires: Super Slick – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Super Rocket – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Motor: Super Speed – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Gears: Boost Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: Medium – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Bumper: None
Pro-Am Race (recommended parts)
- Tires: Extra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Godspeed – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn
Elite Cup (recommended parts)
- Tires: Ultra Slick – Win the Champion Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Ultra Speed – Win the Champion Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Super Balanced – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)
- Bumper: None
Expert Cup (recommended parts)
- Tires: Super Soft – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Super Balanced – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Godspeed Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn
Master Cup (recommended parts)
- Tires: Ultra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Ultra Boost – Win the King of Speed Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter
- Suspension: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)
- Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn
Champion Cup (recommended parts)
- Tires: Super Low – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Super Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Godspeed Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn
2005 King of Speed Cup (recommended parts)
- Tires: Ultra Slim – Win the Champion Cup Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Extra Godspeed – Win the Champion Cup Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)
- Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn
Substory #36 – I am Kazuma-kun (recommended parts)
- Tires: Slick – Get these from the Pocket Circuit Fighter
- Frame: Balanced – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter
- Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Balanced – Get these from the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: None
Substory #37 – The Rocky Road of Romance (recommended parts)
- Tires: Slim Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Balanced – Get Circuit Fighter
- Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: None
Substory #38 – Gift of Love (recommended parts)
- Tires: Soft Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn
Substory #39 – Suspicion of Perversion (recommended parts)
- Tires: Extra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Extra Balanced – Win the Rookies’ Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Boost – Complete Substory #38 (Gift of Love) to get these as a reward
- Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn
Substory #40 – The Prodigious Racer (recommended parts)
- Tires: Super Low Profile – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Super Balanced – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Godspeed Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn
Substory #41 – The Woman they Call Professor (recommended parts)
- Tires: Super Spiked – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Super Balanced – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Godspeed Plus – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn
Substory #42 – The Greatest Glory (recommended parts)
Tires: Ultra Slim – Win the Champion Cup Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
Frame: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
Motor: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
Gears: Extra Godspeed – Win the Champion Cup Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
Battery: High Capcity – Get this from Don Quijote
Suspension: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)
Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn
Substory #43 – The Fighter’s Crown (recommended parts)
- Tires: Ultra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Super Boost – Win the Champion Cup Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Capcity – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)
- Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn
Substory #50 – Searching for the Present (recommended parts)
- Tires: Ultra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: Ultra High Torque – High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Ultra Boost – Win the King of Speed Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: Light – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Bumper: None
- Stabilizer: Side Stabilizer – Get this from Kamuro Dealer after completing Substory #8 (Password Protected)
Substory #56 Race 1 – The Fighter’s Successor – Hideki-Kun (recommended parts)
- Tires: Soft – Get these from Don Quijote
- Frame: Rocket Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Regular Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: None
Substory #56 Race 2 – The Fighter’s Successor – Pocket Circuit Fighter (recommended parts)
- Tires: Soft – Get these from Don Quijote
- Frame: Rocket Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: High Torque 2.0 – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Regular Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: None
Substory #56 Race 3 – The Fighter’s Successor – Takuma-kun (recommended parts)
- Tires: Ultra Low Profile – Get as a random drop from Dream Machines
- Frame: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Ultra Boost – Win the King of Speed Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Speed – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)
- Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn
Majima secret encounter #1 – Guard Dog of the Circuit (recommended parts)
- Tires: Slim Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Speed Plus – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: Speed Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Gears: Balanced Plus – Win the Introductory Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter
- Suspension: None
- Bumper: None
Majima secret encounter #2 – Vicious Dog of the Circuit (recommended parts)
- Tires: Ultra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Ultra Boost – Win the King of Speed Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: High Capacity – Get this from Don Quijote
- Suspension: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)
- Bumper: None
Majima secret encounter #3 – Mad Dog of the Circuit (recommended parts)
- Tires: Ultra Spiked – Win the Rookies’ Race to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Frame: Ultra Metal – Win the Pro-Am Race to unlock this in the Parts Shop
- Motor: Godspeed – Complete Substory #8 (Password Protected) to unlock this from the Kamuro Dealer
- Gears: Ultra Boost – Win the King of Speed Cup to unlock these in the Parts Shop
- Battery: Regular – Get this from the Pocket Circuit Fighter
- Suspension: Heavy – This is a reward for completing Substory #41 (The Woman They Call Professor)
- Bumper: Bumper Plate – You get this automatically when you purchase the Killer Bee car from Ebisu Pawn